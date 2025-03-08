Brandon Montour News: Snipes 13th of season

Montour scored a goal in a 4-1 win over the Flyers on Saturday.

Montour scored on a one-timer from the right point early in the third period to seal the game at 4-1. He hasn't reprised his extraordinary 73-point heroics from the 2022-23 regular season, but he has been a steady presence on the Seattle blue line. Montour has 13 goals, 19 assists and 185 shots in 63 games, which puts him on pace to top 40 points for the second time in his career.