Brandon Montour

Brandon Montour News: Snipes 13th of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2025 at 4:41pm

Montour scored a goal in a 4-1 win over the Flyers on Saturday.

Montour scored on a one-timer from the right point early in the third period to seal the game at 4-1. He hasn't reprised his extraordinary 73-point heroics from the 2022-23 regular season, but he has been a steady presence on the Seattle blue line. Montour has 13 goals, 19 assists and 185 shots in 63 games, which puts him on pace to top 40 points for the second time in his career.

Brandon Montour
Seattle Kraken
