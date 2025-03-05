Brandon Montour News: Tallies in loss

Montour scored a goal on seven shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.

Montour has four points over his last four contests. He's had spotty production for much of 2025, but it looks like his offense is thawing out now. The 30-year-old blueliner is up to 12 goals, 31 points, 178 shots on net, 74 blocked shots, 66 hits and a minus-11 rating through 61 appearances. He continues to see time in a top-four role at even strength as well as featuring on the power play.