Saad will miss his third straight game due to his lingering undisclosed injury. If the team decides it needs the extra roster spots, the veteran would be a good candidate for injured reserve, considering he has already missed a week's worth of games. Saad has scored just once in his last 22 outings while chipping in two assists and 38 shots. With the back-to-back on the schedule, it seems unlikely Saad will be cleared in time to face the Leafs on Thursday, though he hasn't been officially ruled out.