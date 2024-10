Saad scored two goals in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

He was the only St. Louis skater to beat Connor Hellebuyck on the night, shoveling home rebounds in the first and third periods, but Winnipeg dominated the second. Saad's first tally gave him 500 career points, but the goals were also his first points of 2024-25 after he missed the first three games of the season due to the birth of his child.