Brandon Saad News: Earns assist in 900th career game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Saad picked up an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

This was Saad's 900th career game, and he was able to celebrate with a helper on a Pavel Buchnevich tally in the second period. The 32-year-old Saad has five points over his last four games. He's breaking out of a rough first half of the campaign, but there's no guarantee he'll be able to maintain his recent success. For the season, the winger has 15 points, 59 shots on net and a minus-9 rating across 37 appearances.

