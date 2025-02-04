Brandon Saad News: First goal with new team
Saad scored a goal Tuesday in a 2-1 loss to the Islanders.
It was Saad's first goal as a member of the Golden Knights. He slotted onto the third line in his new home, and that means a plum gig with Mark Stone on his other wing. That's a nice landing spot for a guy the Blues deemed expendable a few days ago. Saad may provide real value to fantasy managers in deep formats who pluck him off the wire.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now