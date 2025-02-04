Brandon Saad News: First goal with new team

Saad scored a goal Tuesday in a 2-1 loss to the Islanders.

It was Saad's first goal as a member of the Golden Knights. He slotted onto the third line in his new home, and that means a plum gig with Mark Stone on his other wing. That's a nice landing spot for a guy the Blues deemed expendable a few days ago. Saad may provide real value to fantasy managers in deep formats who pluck him off the wire.