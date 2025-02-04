Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Saad headshot

Brandon Saad News: First goal with new team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Saad scored a goal Tuesday in a 2-1 loss to the Islanders.

It was Saad's first goal as a member of the Golden Knights. He slotted onto the third line in his new home, and that means a plum gig with Mark Stone on his other wing. That's a nice landing spot for a guy the Blues deemed expendable a few days ago. Saad may provide real value to fantasy managers in deep formats who pluck him off the wire.

Brandon Saad
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now