Brandon Saad News: Heading to Vegas

Saad inked a one-year contract with the Golden Knights on Friday.

Saad had plenty of teams interested in his services once he and the Blues agreed to terminate his contract after he passed through unconditional waivers. Saad had seven goals and 16 points in 40 games with the Blues this season and has hit the 20-plus goal mark on seven occasions during his NHL career. Saad is expected to be a middle-six forward the rest of the season with the Golden Knights.