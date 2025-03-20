Fantasy Hockey
Brandon Saad headshot

Brandon Saad News: Manages two assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Saad logged two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Saad has three goals and four assists over his last eight games. The winger helped out on the last two tallies of Pavel Dorofeyev's hat trick in Thursday's blowout win. Saad is now at 26 points over 59 outings this season, including 10 points through 16 contests as a member of the Golden Knights. He's also accumulated 107 shots on net and a minus-9 rating between Vegas and St. Louis in 2024-25.

Brandon Saad
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
