Brandon Saad News: Nabs helper in win
Saad notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.
Saad had been scratched for the previous 13 games, and he was on a six-game slump before exiting the lineup. The winger has had a poor year in the Golden Knights' bottom six, earning just nine points with 76 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 47 appearances. Saad is not guaranteed to be a regular in the lineup for the rest of the season -- he'll be competing with Reilly Smith for playing time.
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