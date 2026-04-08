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Brandon Saad News: Nabs helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Saad notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

Saad had been scratched for the previous 13 games, and he was on a six-game slump before exiting the lineup. The winger has had a poor year in the Golden Knights' bottom six, earning just nine points with 76 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 47 appearances. Saad is not guaranteed to be a regular in the lineup for the rest of the season -- he'll be competing with Reilly Smith for playing time.

Brandon Saad
Vegas Golden Knights
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