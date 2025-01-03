Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Saad headshot

Brandon Saad News: Natural hat trick in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Saad scored three goals on six shots in Friday's 4-0 win over the Senators.

Saad has scored in just three games this season, but each of those performances have included multiple goals. He scored once in each period Friday, netting the Blues' last three tallies to complete the natural hat trick. Saad had gone 10 games without a point prior to Friday, and he was scratched three times in that span, so he really needed a game like this. He's at seven goals, 13 points, 52 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 34 appearances this season. It's too soon to tell if this will be the effort that jump-starts his offense.

Brandon Saad
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now