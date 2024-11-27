Brandon Saad News: Picks up helper Wednesday

Saad notched an assist in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

Saad snapped a six-game point drought when he set up the first of Dylan Holloway's two goals in the game. The helper puts Saad at nine points, 33 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 21 appearances. He's still seeing steady middle-six usage, but his middling offense and lack of non-scoring production makes fairly one-dimensional for fantasy.