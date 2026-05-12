Brandon Saad News: Produces assist Tuesday

Saad logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks in Game 5.

Saad was in the lineup for the second time this postseason as he continues to fill in for the injured Mark Stone (lower body). In the regular season, Saad was limited to nine points, 78 shots on net and a minus-7 rating over 49 regular-season appearances. He's filling a bottom-six role for now. Saad has extensive postseason experience prior to this year, having earned 57 points over 111 games across nine previous playoff runs.