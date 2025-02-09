Brandon Saad News: Provides helper Saturday

Saad logged an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.

Saad has two points and 10 shots over four contests since he signed with Vegas following a mutual contract termination with St. Louis. The 32-year-old has settled onto the Golden Knights' third line, playing alongside Brett Howden and Mark Stone in the absence of William Karlsson (lower body). Saad has 18 points, 85 shots and a minus-15 rating over 47 appearances this season. He has scoring potential, but he's a risky option in fantasy since he doesn't add much else if his offense goes cold.