Brandon Saad headshot

Brandon Saad News: Removed from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Saad (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday, SinBin.vegas reports.

Following a 15-game absence, Saad will be an option for Wednesday's matchup against the Kings. He has chipped in two goals, five assists, 64 shots on net and 17 blocked shots across 39 appearances this season.

Brandon Saad
Vegas Golden Knights
