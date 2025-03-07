Fantasy Hockey
Brandon Saad headshot

Brandon Saad News: Rips home goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Saad scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.

Saad took a shot from the top of the circle and beat Alex Nedeljkovic for the Golden Knights' third goal of the game. With three goals and two assists over his last nine contests, Saad has provided solid depth scoring in a middle-six role. He's up to 21 points, 93 shots on net and a minus-13 rating over 53 appearances between the Golden Knights and the Blues this season, but he's been more consistent overall since joining Vegas.

Brandon Saad
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
