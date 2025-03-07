Brandon Saad News: Rips home goal

Saad scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.

Saad took a shot from the top of the circle and beat Alex Nedeljkovic for the Golden Knights' third goal of the game. With three goals and two assists over his last nine contests, Saad has provided solid depth scoring in a middle-six role. He's up to 21 points, 93 shots on net and a minus-13 rating over 53 appearances between the Golden Knights and the Blues this season, but he's been more consistent overall since joining Vegas.