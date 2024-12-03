Brandon Saad News: Slides assist Tuesday

Saad notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Saad helped out on Robert Thomas' empty-net goal in the third period. This was Saad's second helper in the last three games, which follows a six-game slump for the winger. The 32-year-old has not been very effective on offense with 10 points, 38 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 23 appearances, and he's added next to nothing in physicality.