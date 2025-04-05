Brandon Saad News: Slings helper in victory

Saad recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

Saad ended a seven-game point drought with the helper. It was his first real slump with the Golden Knights since he signed with the team at the end of January. He's earned 11 points over 24 outings for Vegas and has a total of 12 goals, 15 assists, 119 shots on net and a minus-7 rating over 67 appearances between the Golden Knights and the Blues this season. He continues to play in a middle-six role.