Brandon Saad News: Tallies in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Saad scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Kings.

Saad gave the Golden Knights a 3-2 lead in the middle of the third period. He had missed the previous 15 games due to an undisclosed injury. The 33-year-old may not be a lock for the lineup going forward, as he's had a tough season so far with just three goals, five assists, 66 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 40 appearances. When he does play, Saad looks set to be a bottom-six option, which won't help his fantasy value.

Brandon Saad
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
