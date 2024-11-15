Brandon Saad News: Tallies twice in loss

Saad scored two goals on four shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Buffalo.

Saad scored in the opening and final frame of Thursday's loss, both of which were set up by Brayden Schenn. Saad saw 17:31 of ice time versus the Sabres, a big boost from the 8:57 he received Tuesday against Boston. The left-shot winger has compiled four goals, four assists, two PIM, 25 shots and four hits through 14 games while filling a top-six role and spot on the No. 2 power play.