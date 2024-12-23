Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Tanev headshot

Brandon Tanev Injury: Absent due to apparent injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Tanev wasn't in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Avalanche due to an apparent injury, Emerald City Hockey reports.

While head coach Dan Bylsma didn't specify that Tanev is dealing with an issue, he said before Sunday's matchup that some players would be game-time decisions due to injuries, and the 32-year-old was excluded from the lineup. It's not yet clear what issue Tanev is dealing with, but he'll have some time to recover before the Kraken face the Canucks on Saturday.

Brandon Tanev
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now