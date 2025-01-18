Brandon Tanev Injury: Game-time decision Saturday

Tanev (illness) will be a game-time decision versus Los Angeles on Saturday, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports.

Tanev missed Thursday's game against the Jets with the illness. The 33-year-old is in the final year of a six-year, $21 million contract he signed with Pittsburgh in July of 2019. Tanev has eight goals, seven assists, 96 hits and 75 blocked shots across 44 games this season. Look for Tye Kartye or John Hayden to come out of the lineup if Tanev is able to play.