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Brandon Tanev News: Contributes helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Tanev logged an assist and blocked three shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Canucks.

Tanev has been in the lineup for four straight games. The 34-year-old has a chance to play regularly down the stretch while Barrett Hayton (upper body) and Jack McBain (lower body) are out on a week-to-week basis. Tanev has had a disappointing campaign with just three assists over 50 outings. He's added 135 hits, 50 PIM and 34 shots on net, but the physicality doesn't outweigh the total lack of offense, which could cause him to be a healthy scratch once the Mammoth are closer to full strength.

Brandon Tanev
Utah Mammoth
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