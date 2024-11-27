Fantasy Hockey
Brandon Tanev News: Earns helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Tanev notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Tanev followed up his four-game point streak from earlier this month with a four-game slump, which ended Wednesday when he helped out on an Eeli Tolvanen tally. Playing in a bottom-six role for a team with streaky offense will lead to peaks and valleys for Tanev's scoring numbers. The winger has five goals, four assists, 40 shots on net, 48 hits, 33 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 23 contests. At his best, he's about a 30-point winger who brings a physical edge, which has some value in deeper fantasy formats.

