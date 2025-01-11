Brandon Tanev News: Fills empty cage

Tanev scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.

The Kraken scored the last six goals of the contest, with Tanev putting the cherry on top with his empty-netter. This goal was his first since Dec. 8, and he snapped a 10-game point drought in the process. The 33-year-old winger often isn't very productive on offense while playing in a bottom-six role. For the season, he's chipped in with eight goals, 15 points, 67 shots on net, 90 hits, 72 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 42 appearances. He's one point shy of matching his total from 2023-24, when he logged 66 games played, and he's on pace to reach the 20-point mark for just the fourth time in his career.