Brandon Tanev News: First helper since trade

Tanev notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Tanev picked up his first helper in four contests since the Jets acquired him from the Kraken. The 33-year-old winger has slotted into a fourth-line role, and his ice time per game is down by more than three minutes from what he was seeing with the Kraken. Tanev will likely take the reduced role since it comes with playing for a competitor. For the season, he has 18 points, 87 shots on net, 132 hits, 95 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 64 appearances.