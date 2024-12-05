Brandon Tanev News: Garners helper in 500th career game

Tanev notched an assist and five hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Tanev set up Jaden Schwartz on an empty-netter. This was Tanev's 500th career game, and he now has 170 points (80 goals, 90 assists) at the NHL level. The physical winger has earned a point in four of the last five games and is up to 12 points, 47 shots on net, 55 hits, 40 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 27 appearances this season, and his strong play of late has earned him a look in a top-six role.