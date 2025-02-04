Brandon Tanev News: Generates assist

Tanev produced an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Tanev has a point in each of the last two contests after snapping a nine-game slump. The winger set up Chandler Stephenson's game-tying goal late in the third period. The 33-year-old Tanev is at 17 points -- surpassing his 66-game total from 2023-24 -- and he's added 74 shots on net, 111 hits, 86 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 53 appearances in 2024-25.