Brandon Tanev News: Gets on scoresheet Sunday

Tanev scored a goal, added two hits and blocked three shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Tanev snapped a nine-game point drought with his third-period tally that brought the Kraken back within a goal. The 33-year-old winger has struggled to get much offense going from the fourth line this season, though he's doing better than he did in 2023-24. He's at nine goals and 16 points through 52 outings, matching his point total from 66 outings last season. Tanev has added 74 shots on net, 109 hits, 85 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating. His 85 blocks are most among all NHL forwards, nine ahead of Sabres two-way star Alex Tuch.