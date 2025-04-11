Brandon Tanev News: Nabs helper in win

Tanev logged an assist and six hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Stars.

Tanev snapped a five-game slump with the helper. The 33-year-old continues to operate on the Jets' fourth line, so his offense is likely to be limited barring injuries to other forwards. He's at 22 points, 95 shots on net, 164 hits, 103 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 76 appearances between the Jets and the Kraken this season.