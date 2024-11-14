Brandon Tanev News: Scores again Thursday

Tanev scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Tanev scored for the fourth time in his last three games. The 32-year-old winger has had bursts of offense in previous seasons, but he rarely sustains them in the long run. He's at five goals, one assist, 32 shots on net, 37 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating across 17 outings this season. Tanev could be a candidate to move up in the lineup if Jordan Eberle (lower body) isn't able to suit up Saturday against the Islanders.