Brandon Tanev News: Sitting out Thursday

Tanev won't be in the lineup against the Predators on Thursday for roster management, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Tanev may be bogged down in a seven-game pointless streak but should still be an intriguing trade piece around the league. The speedy winger plays a physical style and is solid on the penalty kill, attributes that never go out of style. Wherever he lands the 33-year-old Toronto native figures to slot into a bottom-six role.