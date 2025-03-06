Fantasy Hockey
Brandon Tanev News: Sitting out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Tanev won't be in the lineup against the Predators on Thursday for roster management, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Tanev may be bogged down in a seven-game pointless streak but should still be an intriguing trade piece around the league. The speedy winger plays a physical style and is solid on the penalty kill, attributes that never go out of style. Wherever he lands the 33-year-old Toronto native figures to slot into a bottom-six role.

