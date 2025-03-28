Brandon Tanev News: Slides assist Friday

Tanev notched an assist and two hits in Friday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

Tanev has a goal and three assists over his last seven outings. That's all of his offense in 10 contests since he was dealt to the Jets at the trade deadline. When accounting for his time with the Kraken earlier in the season, the winger is at 21 points, 92 shots on net, 142 hits, 98 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 70 appearances. He remains in a fourth-line role.