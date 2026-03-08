Brandon Tanev News: Stuck in press box
Tanev was scratched for the fifth straight game Saturday.
Tanev's lost his place in the lineup to Alex Kerfoot, who returned from an upper-body injury coming out of the Olympic break. The 34-year-old Tanev has had a nightmarish first season with Utah, producing just two assists with 32 shots on net, 125 hits, 28 PIM, 26 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating over 45 contests. This is the first season of his three-year deal carrying a $2.5 million cap hit.
