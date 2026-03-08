Brandon Tanev headshot

Brandon Tanev News: Stuck in press box

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Tanev was scratched for the fifth straight game Saturday.

Tanev's lost his place in the lineup to Alex Kerfoot, who returned from an upper-body injury coming out of the Olympic break. The 34-year-old Tanev has had a nightmarish first season with Utah, producing just two assists with 32 shots on net, 125 hits, 28 PIM, 26 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating over 45 contests. This is the first season of his three-year deal carrying a $2.5 million cap hit.

Brandon Tanev
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Tanev See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Tanev See More
The Week Ahead: Ducks Lead NHL in Scoring
NHL
The Week Ahead: Ducks Lead NHL in Scoring
Author Image
Michael Finewax
119 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
167 days ago
Jets vs. Stars Game 6: Betting Tips & Predictions for NHL Playoffs Showdown
NHL
Jets vs. Stars Game 6: Betting Tips & Predictions for NHL Playoffs Showdown
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
295 days ago
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
326 days ago
The Week Ahead: Down the Stretch They Go
NHL
The Week Ahead: Down the Stretch They Go
Author Image
Michael Finewax
343 days ago