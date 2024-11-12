Brandon Tanev News: Tallies in Tuesday's win

Tanev scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Tanev has emerged on offense with three goals and nine shots over his last two games. The 32-year-old winger remains in a fourth-line role, but that's not a spot devoid of scoring chances in an offense as balanced as Seattle's. He now has four goals, one assist, 30 shots on net, 35 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 16 appearances this season.