Brandon Tanev headshot

Brandon Tanev News: Tallies twice in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Tanev scored two goals on six shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Tanev got the Kraken on the board with a breakaway goal in the first period and showed a different kind of hustle to bury his second-period tally after Vegas failed to control a faceoff. The 32-year-old had gone 10 games without a point entering Friday, though he had 24 hits, 16 blocked shots and 10 shots on net in that span. Overall, the fourth-line winger has four points, 27 shots on goal, 35 hits and 20 blocks through 15 outings this season.

