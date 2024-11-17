Brandon Tanev News: Two helpers Saturday

Tanev notched two assists in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

His shot midway in the first period deflected in off Yanni Gourde to open the scoring, and Tanev then helped set up Jamie Oleksiak late in the third for the game-winner. Tanev extended his point streak to four games in the process, a stretch in which he's collected four goals and two assists, but that heater comes on the heels of a 10-game stretch in which he failed to get on the scoresheet at all. The 32-year-old winger has never recorded more than 16 goals or 35 points in a season, and he's unlikely to stay productive for much longer.