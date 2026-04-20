Brandt Clarke News: Adds power-play helper

Clarke logged a power-play assist in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Clarke hasn't scored a goal since March 2, and he was limited to just two assists over his last 14 games of the regular season. The 23-year-old defenseman will be tasked with key top-four minutes this postseason after seeing limited action with two goals over six games while averaging 12:47 of ice time versus the Oilers in the first round last year. Clarke had a career-high 40 points, including 13 on the power play, over 82 regular-season outings in 2025-26.