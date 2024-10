Clarke provided an assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Clarke is looking good on offense with four points over his last three games. The defenseman has added a plus-3 rating and five blocked shots in that span, so he's no slouch in his own zone either. For the season, the 21-year-old has eight points, 19 shots on net, 19 blocks, 12 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 10 contests.