Brandt Clarke News: Brought back up
Clarke was recalled from AHL Ontario on Saturday.
Clarke was designated for the minors Friday, but that move was seemingly a paper transaction. The right-shot blueliner has four goals and 21 assists across 56 games this season, but most of that production came earlier in the campaign -- Clarke has recorded just four points over 20 games since the start of the new year. The 22-year-old has a ton of potential, but until he shows more to head coach Jim Hiller, Clarke will likely continue to come in and out of the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now