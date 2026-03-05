Brandt Clarke headshot

Brandt Clarke News: Earns pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Clarke registered two assists, including one on the power play, and added two shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Clarke set up third-period tallies by Alex Laferriere and Adrian Kempe. The 23-year-old Clarke has two goals and three helpers over five contests since the Olympic break. The blueliner is up to 32 points (11 on the power play), 121 shots on net, 119 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 61 appearances this season. He's two points away from surpassing the 33-point output he had in 78 regular-season outings last year.

Brandt Clarke
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
