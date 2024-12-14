Brandt Clarke News: Ends five-game slump

Clarke notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Clarke had been held off the scoresheet over the last five games, his second slump of that length in the last month. He's slowed down from his early scoring pace, and his ice time has dropped with the Kings regularly deploying seven defensemen lately. The 21-year-old is at three goals, 14 assists, 65 shots on net, 58 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 30 appearances. He still has upside because of his power-play role, but Clarke is a bit of gamble for offense.