Brandt Clarke News: Goal, assist in Sunday's win

Clarke scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Golden Knights.

Both of Clarke's points came in the first period to help the Kings establish an early 2-0 lead. Prior to Sunday, he'd been held off the scoresheet in eight straight games. His move to AHL Ontario on Friday was just a paper transaction, which kept him eligible for the AHL playoffs, but it looks like he'll hang around with the big club a while longer. Clarke has five goals, 27 points, 101 shots on net, 99 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 58 appearances this season.