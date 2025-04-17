Brandt Clarke News: Hands out power-play assist

Clarke logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.

Clarke picked up two assists over the last four games of the regular season. The 22-year-old is set to get his first taste of playoff action, though he'll likely have to do well to stay in the lineup, as Kyle Burroughs' physical style will play well in the postseason. Clarke ended the regular season with 33 points (nine on the power play), 131 shots on net, 121 blocked shots, 46 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 78 appearances.