Brandt Clarke News: Nabs helper Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Clarke posted an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.

Clarke played on the third pairing in this contest. The 21-year-old helped out on Adrian Kempe's go-ahead goal in the third period. Drew Doughty (ankle) is nearing his season debut, so it's not an encouraging sign that Clarke has slipped down the lineup while Jordan Spence occupies a top-four role -- one of those two players or Jacob Moverare would be at risk to slip out of the lineup if the Kings stay with six defensemen once Doughty is ready to play. Clarke has three helpers over nine outings in January and a total of 24 points (seven on the power play), 85 shots on net, 79 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-10 rating across 45 appearances this season.

Brandt Clarke
Los Angeles Kings
