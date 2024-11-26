Brandt Clarke News: Nets goal in loss

Clarke scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Sharks.

Clarke tied the game at 1-1 with a tally in the second period. The goal ended his five-game point drought. Clarke is up to three tallies, 14 points, 50 shots on net, 47 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 22 appearances. The 21-year-old blueliner may still have some growing pains in his first full campaign, but there have been no questions about his place in the lineup in 2024-25.