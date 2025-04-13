Brandt Clarke News: Notches helper Saturday

Clarke logged an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Avalanche.

The absences of Drew Doughty (ankle) and Joel Edmundson (upper body) have allowed Clarke and Jordan Spence to pick up extra ice time. Clarke had yet to do much with the bump in usage until he snapped a five-game slump with his helper Saturday. For the season, the 22-year-old defenseman is at 32 points, 128 shots on net, 117 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a plus-15 rating over 75 appearances.