Brandt Clarke headshot

Brandt Clarke News: Notches two points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Clarke scored a goal, added a power-play assist, blocked three shots and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Clarke picked up his first multi-point effort since Jan. 10 versus the Oilers, and he also got his first goal since a Jan. 14 matchup against the Golden Knights. The 23-year-old defenseman has four points over his last six games, but he also carries a minus-8 rating in that span, in which the Kings have one just once. Clarke is up to a total of seven goals 29 points, 113 shots on net, 110 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 57 appearances in a top-four role.

Brandt Clarke
Los Angeles Kings
