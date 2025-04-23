Fantasy Hockey
Brandt Clarke headshot

Brandt Clarke News: Opens scoring on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Clarke scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers in Game 2.

Clarke ended his 21-game goal drought when he scored at 8:44 of the first period. The defenseman has seen his ice time drop to begin the postseason, as it appears head coach Jim Hiller is leaning heavily on his veteran blueliners to begin the playoffs. That could make it tough for Clarke to be involved on offense, though he should be fine as long as he retains a power-play role. He posted 33 points (nine on the power play), 131 shots on net, 121 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 78 regular-season contests.

