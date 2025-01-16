Brandt Clarke News: Reaches 20-assist mark

Clarke logged an assist, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Clarke's offense has dipped with the rest of the Kings' scoring in January -- he has just two assists over six games this month after finishing December with five assists over seven contests. The defenseman is up to three goals, 20 helpers, 82 shots on net, 75 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 42 outings overall. Clarke continues to see steady power-play time and remains in a bottom-four role at even strength.