Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandt Clarke headshot

Brandt Clarke News: Reaches 20-assist mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Clarke logged an assist, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Clarke's offense has dipped with the rest of the Kings' scoring in January -- he has just two assists over six games this month after finishing December with five assists over seven contests. The defenseman is up to three goals, 20 helpers, 82 shots on net, 75 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 42 outings overall. Clarke continues to see steady power-play time and remains in a bottom-four role at even strength.

Brandt Clarke
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now