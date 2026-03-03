Brandt Clarke headshot

Brandt Clarke News: Scores PP goal Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Clarke scored a power-play goal in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Clarke made it a 2-1 game at the 17:20 mark of the first period after burying a wrister past Mackenzie Blackwood, but the Avalanche would turn things around late in the game. This was Clarke's eighth goal of the campaign. The 23-year-old blueliner is on the verge of setting a new career-high mark in points. His previous season-best output was 33 points in 78 contests in 2024-25, but he's up to 30 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 60 appearances this term. As a member of the top defensive pairing in both even strength and power-play situations, it seems it'll only be a matter of time before Clarke surpasses that 33-point threshold.

